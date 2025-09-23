Two legs of pregnant buffalo axed by unknown suspects in Gujrat

GUJRAT – Unknown individuals attacked a pregnant buffalo with axes, severing both of its front legs in the suburban area of Khewah, Gujrat.

Reports said the victim animal, which was the only source of livelihood for a labourer’s family, collapsed in pain but received no mercy from the perpetrators.

Police have registered a case at Saddar Jalalpur Jattan Police Station against unidentified suspects and have started raids to arrest those nominated in the complaint.

Investigators are probing whether the attack was motivated by personal enmity or jealousy.

Local farmers have strongly condemned the act and demanded that the injured buffalo receive immediate treatment at the government level.

In June 2024, a similar case occurred in Sanghar, Sindh, where a feudal landlord cut off a camel’s leg for entering his fields.

Following that incident, several suspects were arrested, and the injured camel was later taken into care by the Comprehensive Disaster Response Services (CDRS) Benji Project in Karachi.