Tiktok Star Jannat Mirza Set To Make Hosting Debut

Popular TikTok sensation Jannat Mirza is all set to open a new chapter in her career by stepping into the world of television hosting. The social media star will be seen as a host in an upcoming UrduFlix production, marking her debut in this role.

The announcement was shared by Jannat herself through her Instagram stories, where she reposted an official update from UrduFlix.

The original post read, “The wait is over! Jannat Mirza is all set to appear in our upcoming show. Get ready for a memorable revelation!”

Following the news, fans across social media platforms expressed their excitement and showered Jannat with congratulatory messages and encouragement.

Jannat Mirza, who previously made her acting debut in the Punjabi film “Tere Bajre Di Rakhi,” is now expanding her horizons by taking on the challenge of hosting.

Interestingly, this announcement comes shortly after she made headlines regarding a light-hearted age controversy. While Google lists her as 28 years old, Jannat clarified in a humorous tone that she has just turned 24.

With this new hosting project, Jannat continues to prove her versatility and growing presence in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.