LESCO extends Electricity Payment Deadlines for flood victims

LAHORE – Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) announced extension for electricity bill payments to assist consumers affected by recent heavy rains and flooding.

According to LESCO officials, the extension will be granted on batch-wise basis to ease payment for those in the most affected areas. Under company regulations, consumers can be given a maximum of two extensions for bill payments.

In first phase, the new deadline for electricity bill payment has been set for September 25. If payment is not made by this date, a second extension will be available until September 29.

LESCO further warned that penalties will apply after the extended deadlines. A five percent surcharge will be imposed for non-payment by the first extended date, and a 10percent penalty will be charged for payments after the second extension.

The extension will also apply to tube well connections, providing much-needed relief for agricultural consumers during this challenging period.

LESCO stressed that the decision aims to support consumers facing financial and practical difficulties caused by natural disasters, enabling them to make payments on time without added pressure.