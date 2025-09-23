Latest

Happy Birthday Shehbaz Sharif! Pakistan PM turns 74 today

By News Desk
10:49 am | Sep 23, 2025
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is celebrating his birthday today on 23 September as Leaders, ministers, and party stalwarts extended greetings and prayers for his long life and continued service.

Sharif, brother of three time PM Nawaz Sharif, is currently serving as Pakistan’s 23rd Prime Minister since March 2024. He previously held the office from April 2022 to August 2023 and is the President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Shehbaz has also served three terms as Chief Minister of Punjab, making him the province’s longest-serving leader, and has been Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.

