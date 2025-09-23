Happy Birthday Shehbaz Sharif! Pakistan PM turns 74 today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is celebrating his birthday today on 23 September as Leaders, ministers, and party stalwarts extended greetings and prayers for his long life and continued service.

Happy Birthday Shehbaz Sharif

Happy Birthday to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. A leader who saved Pakistan from default, strengthened diplomatic ties, and is taking our country towards new heights of progress. Prayers for his good health and continued public service.#HappyBirthdayPMShehbaz pic.twitter.com/2aux9IKaf1 — PMLN (@pmln_org) September 23, 2025

Happy Birthday to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif 🇵🇰🎉

May Allah keep him safe 🤲 and bless him with a long life… Aameen 🤍#HBDShehbazSharif #HBDShehbazSharif pic.twitter.com/4euchI3ctW — Ather Salem® (@Atharsaleem01) September 23, 2025

I usually don't wish birthdays on this platform, but a very happy birthday to our one of the best Prime Minister Shehbaz sharif, who is day and night, at the age of over 70, working tirelessly to achieve the success this country has never seen before. pic.twitter.com/9fRvFUdMy9 — Farooq Saif (@farooqsaif411) September 22, 2025

#HBDShehbazSharif

Wish you happy birthday

May you have many more

🎁🎈🪅🎊🎉🎂@CMShehbaz pic.twitter.com/wPeWsCGqYH — Waheed Nazir (@WaheedN15) September 22, 2025

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف آج 73 برس کے ہو گئے۔

Happy Birthday PM Shehbaz Shareef#HBDShehbazSharif pic.twitter.com/9FxpvV1ru3 — Faisal Abbasi (@Faisalabassi) September 22, 2025

Sharif, brother of three time PM Nawaz Sharif, is currently serving as Pakistan’s 23rd Prime Minister since March 2024. He previously held the office from April 2022 to August 2023 and is the President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Shehbaz has also served three terms as Chief Minister of Punjab, making him the province’s longest-serving leader, and has been Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.

A member of the prominent Sharif family, he is the brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.