Saeed Misbah Al-Ketbi: Meet the Man with Four wives and 100 children

SHARJAH – A cultural researcher from UAE stunned everyone, revealing that he has four wives and more than 100 children.

Saeed Misbah Al-Ketbi, speaking at the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, explained that his main goal is to pass on traditional Emirati values and manners to his children while audience was left astonished upon hearing the numbers.

A short clip of his speech quickly went viral on social media, drawing praise from Emirati users for his dedication to family, health, and the preservation of cultural heritage. Many users expressed admiration for his commitment to upholding Emirati traditions and commented “Mashallah” in response to his revelation.

Al-Ketbi stressed that he ensures his children learn respect for elders, family responsibility, honesty, humility, and loyalty to the community and nation. He also stressed the importance of preserving Emirati customs, traditional greetings, attire, and the Arabic language.

While he did not provide further details about the ages or occupations of his wives or children, his speech highlighted a strong commitment to maintaining cultural heritage across generations.