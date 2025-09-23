Latest

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – Dollar, Euro, Pound Updates (23 Sept 2025)

By News Desk
7:59 am | Sep 23, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained little ground in the open market on Tuesday as US dollar was quoted at Rs282.35 for buying and Rs282.50 for selling, according to local currency dealers.

Euro remained at Rs331.00 for buying and Rs335.50 for selling, while UK Pound trading at Rs380.00 and Rs385.50, respectively.

UAE Dirham was exchanged at Rs76.90 (buying) and Rs77.90 (selling), whereas the Saudi Riyal stood at Rs75.15 and Rs76.15. The Qatari Riyal and Omani Riyal also posted steady rates at Rs77.22–77.92 and Rs731.50–739.00, respectively.

Other major currencies witnessed minor fluctuations. Canadian Dollar was traded between Rs203.00 and Rs208.00, the Australian Dollar at Rs184.50–189.50, and the Singapore Dollar at Rs217.25–222.25.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.35 282.50
Euro EUR 331.00 335.50
UK Pound Sterling GBP 380.00 385.50
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.90 77.90
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.15 76.15
Australian Dollar AUD 184.50 189.50
Bahrain Dinar BHD 746.90 754.40
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.00 208.00
China Yuan CNY 39.47 39.87
Danish Krone DKK 44.15 44.75
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.12 36.47
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.90 922.90
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 67.10 67.70
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.70 166.70
Norwegian Krone NOK 28.37 28.67
Omani Riyal OMR 731.50 739.00
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.22 77.92
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.25 222.25
Swedish Krona SEK 29.99 30.29
Swiss Franc CHF 355.02 357.77
Thai Baht THB 8.73 8.88
   
News Desk

