Emirates Flight Cancellation update amid Super Typhoon Ragasa

DUBAI – The threat of Super Typhoon Ragasa loomed large, forcing several airlines and authorities to take precautionary measures. Among those taking swift action was Emirates, which announced a temporary halt to all flights to Hong Kong and Shenzhen for three days.

In travel advisory, Emirates confirmed that 11 flights scheduled between September 23 and 25 will not operate. The cancellations include two daily services to Hong Kong (EK380/381 and EK382/383), the Shenzhen route (EK328/329), and the Hong Kong–Bangkok shuttle. Passengers connecting through Dubai to these destinations will not be accepted for travel until further notice.

Hong Kong authorities have issued their highest-level typhoon alerts as Ragasa is expected to make landfall between September 23 and 24. Meteorologists predict destructive winds exceeding 185 km/h, heavy rainfall, and potential coastal flooding. This typhoon is considered the most powerful to threaten the city in 2025, raising concerns over widespread disruptions to air travel, public transport, and port operations.

Emirates flights are critical for business, leisure, and connecting passengers. The suspension highlights how severe weather can impact major aviation corridors, especially during typhoon season.

The airline advised affected passengers to contact Emirates directly or through travel agents for rebooking options. No date has been announced for when flights will resume, with the airline emphasizing that safety assessments will guide the decision.

Industry experts warn that normal flight operations may take several days to recover, as airlines reposition aircraft and manage backlog demand. Emirates continues to monitor conditions closely, prioritizing passenger safety and operational readiness.