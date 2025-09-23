vivo unveils V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in New Era of Portrait Mastery

LAHORE – vivo has officially unveiled the all-new V60, the latest flagship in its acclaimed V series, designed to deliver powerful portrait photography, refined design, and smooth everyday performance. Co-engineered with ZEISS, the V60 brings upgraded imaging and a streamlined experience that meets the needs of today’s mobile users. Strengthening its connection with audiences, vivo has also partnered with renowned artist Atif Aslam as the brand ambassador for the V series, reflecting the phone’s fusion of innovation, style, and creativity.

Mr. Muhammad Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at vivo, said: “With a renewed focus on the details, the V60 reimagines smartphone imaging as a toolto reveal the story behind every glance, and to give voice to the emotions that words and visuals alone often leave unspoken.”

Imaging Mastery That Captures More Than Just Moments

The V60 proudly upholds ZEISS Optical Standards across every lens, ushering in a new era of portrait photography where emotion, detail, and atmosphere come vividly to life. At the heart of the imaging setup is the 50 MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera, that enables clear, well-lit portraits from a distance—ideal for concerts, festivals, or public events. The new 10x Telephoto Stage Portraithandles spotlights and stage lighting with ease, preserving natural skin tones and fine details for professional-looking results.

With five versatile focal lengths ranging from 23mm to 100mm, the V60 offers a full portrait toolkit in your pocketfor more intimate moments, the 85 mm ZEISS Portraitdelivers emotional clarity with natural background separation, perfect for weddings, milestones, or candid shots. Meanwhile,Landscape Portraitmode balances subject and scenery in a single frame, ideal for travel or scenic backdrops.

Creativity gets an even broader canvas with the AI Image Studio.With AI Four-Season Portrait[1], users can instantly reimagine their surroundings in spring, summer, autumn, or winter. Additional AI-powered tools bring studio-level retouching to your fingertips with intuitive precision.

Beyond portraiture, the V60 features a 50 MPZEISS OIS Main Camera, an 8 MP Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, and a 50 MPZEISSGroup Selfie Cameraready to handle your everyday photography needs. The upgraded Aura Light Portrait ensures soft, even lighting in low-light environments, whileUltra-Clear 4K Videois supported on both the front and rear cameras. For added creative flair, Film Cameraintroduces a vintageaesthetic with classic filters that bring warmth and emotion to every frame.

Design that Delights, Elegance Meets Innovation

The V60 showcases vivo’s design excellence with its Equal-Depth Quad Curved Screen, featuring ultra-slim bezels and smooth curvature on all four sides for a visually immersive, comfortable in-hand experience. Each corner is precisely curved at a 41° golden angle, while vivo’s anti-mistouch algorithm helps reduce accidental taps during gaming or scrolling. Despite its advanced hardware, the V60 maintains a sleek profile, enabled by vivo’s ultra-slim stacking architecture. On the back, the minimalist Star Trail camera module occupies less than 9% of the rear panel, offering a clean and cohesive look that reflects vivo’s signature craftsmanship.

The V60 arrives in two nature-inspired shades: Mist Gray, and Desert Gold. Mist Gray exudes calm and clarity; Desert Gold channels the serene vastness of sunlit dunes that balances playfulness with understated elegance.

Durability That Defends. Performance That Powers.

Built for life’s unexpected moments, the vivo V60 is reinforced with Diamond Shield Glass and a comprehensive cushioning structure, making it the most drop-resistant screen in V Series history. WithIP68 and IP69 ratings for Dust and Water resistanceit performs reliably through spills, rain, and even submersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 120 minutes.The new One-Tap Water Ejection and Dust Removaluse sound wave vibration to clear out moisture or particles with a single tap.

Powering this resilience is a 6500 mAhBlueVolt Batterypaired with90W FlashChargedelivering all-day power and fast, efficient recharging. Smart battery management features like Battery Life Extender and Super Battery Saver help maintain long-term battery health, lasting comfortably over four years of daily use.

At the core of the V60’s performance is the Snapdragon® 7 Gen 4 Mobile Chipset, and up to12 GB RAM and 12 GBExtended RAM. Whether multitasking or gaming, users can expect fast, lag-free responsiveness. The Ultra Large VC Smart Cooling System ensures consistent performance even during intensive tasks. Enhancing the experience further are intelligent features designed to streamline daily use. With the V60, vivo delivers a powerhouse built to keep pace with you, every step of the way.

Price & Availability

The vivo V60 will be available across Pakistan in an12GB + 256GB and 12GB +512GB storage variant at a price of Rs. 149,999 and Rs. 159,999 respectively. Customers can pre-order the device starting 24th September, while official sales will commence on 30th September.

vivo offers comprehensive after-sales support, including a one-year warranty for the V60, a 15 – day free replacement policy, and a 6-month warranty for accessories. The device is officially approved by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) and is fully compatible with all mobile networks in Pakistan.

As an added benefit, Zong 4G users can enjoy 12GB of free mobile internet by inserting their SIM card into Slot 1 including 2GB per month for 6 months.

For more details, visit the official product page:https://www.vivo.com/pk/products/v60