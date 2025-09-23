Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah passes away

RIYADH – The Royal Court announced on Tuesday the passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh, who also served as the head of the Council of Senior Scholars, the General Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta, and the Supreme Council of the Muslim World League.

Funeral prayer will be held for him at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh after the Asr prayer today.

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has ordered that funeral prayers in absentia also be performed at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, and in all mosques across the Kingdom.

The Royal Court stated that with his passing, the Kingdom and the Islamic world have lost a distinguished scholar who made significant contributions to the service of Islam and Muslims.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, have offered their condolences to his family, the Saudi people, and the Islamic world.