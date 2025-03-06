Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

CIA chief says ISI helped capture ISIS commander to strengthen US-Pakistan ties

ISLAMABAD – Donald Trump-led administration hailed Pakistan intelligence agency ISI for key role in capturing Kabul Airport mastermind Sharifullah.

In a recent interview with US outlet, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency John Ratcliffe sheds light on the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) role in the capture of Sharifullah, the mastermind behind the 2021 Kabul airport bombing that killed 13 American soldiers and nearly 160 Afghan civilians.

Ratcliffe explained that shortly after taking the role, he reached out to the head of Pakistan’s ISI, sharing intelligence that pinpointed the location of Sharifullah, also known as Jafar, in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border region.

He stressed cooperation, telling the ISI head that Pakistan needed to hold terrorist if Pakistan sought to maintain good relations with the US.

“We worked closely with Pakistan’s ISI, and soon after, Sharifullah was apprehended,” Ratcliffe stated, saying essential collaboration between US and Pakistani spy agencies that led to the successful operation. Sharifullah is now facing trial in the U.S. for his role in planning the devastating attack on the Kabul airport.

This revelation underscores the critical role that ISI played in this high-profile counterterrorism effort and highlights the ongoing collaboration between the U.S. and Pakistan in addressing security threats in the region.

Here’s how ISI and CIA captured Kabul Airport Bombing mastermind Shareefullah

