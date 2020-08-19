Pakistan felicitates Afghans on 101st Independence Day

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has extended warm greetings and felicitations to the government and people of Afghanistan on their 101st Independence Day.

In a tweet, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri reaffirmed Pakistan's steadfast support to the brotherly Afghan people in their quest for durable peace, security, development and prosperity.

https://twitter.com/ForeignOfficePk/status/1295966989979090944

Afghanistan Independence Day is annually celebrated on August 19 to mark the end of British rule.