Pakistan felicitates Afghans on 101st Independence Day
04:35 PM | 19 Aug, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has extended warm greetings and felicitations to the government and people of Afghanistan on their 101st Independence Day.
In a tweet, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri reaffirmed Pakistan's steadfast support to the brotherly Afghan people in their quest for durable peace, security, development and prosperity.
https://twitter.com/ForeignOfficePk/status/1295966989979090944
Afghanistan Independence Day is annually celebrated on August 19 to mark the end of British rule.
