Pakistan felicitates Afghans on 101st Independence Day
Web Desk
04:35 PM | 19 Aug, 2020
Pakistan felicitates Afghans on 101st Independence Day
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has extended warm greetings and felicitations to the government and people of Afghanistan on their 101st Independence Day.

In a tweet, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri reaffirmed Pakistan's steadfast support to the brotherly Afghan people  in their quest for durable peace, security, development and prosperity.

https://twitter.com/ForeignOfficePk/status/1295966989979090944

Afghanistan Independence Day is annually celebrated on August 19 to mark the end of British rule.

More From This Category
Pakistan Embassy launches Run for Kashmir ...
11:34 AM | 20 Aug, 2020
Rain-wind-thundershowers forecast for Punjab, ...
10:56 AM | 20 Aug, 2020
Joint session of parliament to be held in ...
10:26 AM | 20 Aug, 2020
Rashid Minhas lived up to great traditions of PAF ...
10:05 AM | 20 Aug, 2020
Pakistan observes 49th martyrdom anniversary of ...
09:38 AM | 20 Aug, 2020
PM Imran directs to devise plan for speedy ...
08:47 AM | 20 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Remembering Shaukat Hussain Rizvi on 21st death anniversary
06:05 PM | 19 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr