Parvez Elahi appointed PTI president

09:56 PM | 7 Mar, 2023
LAHORE — The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday appointed former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi president of the party.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has approved Elahi’s appointment as the party’s president and a notification in this regard has been issued. The notification, which has been sent to PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Secretary General Asad Umar, Vice President for Media Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and focal person Shireen Mazari, carries Imran Khan’s signatures.

Elahi had joined the PTI last month along with other members of his party. Chaudhry Fawad Hussain had pointed out at that time that Elahi would be appointed president of the party after removing legal and constitutional hiccups.

Parvez Elahi joins PTI after Chaudhry Shujaat terminates PML-Q membership

