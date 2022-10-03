Zara Noor Abbas highlights importance of mental health
Share
Lollywood's model turned actress Zara Noor Abbas has been the center of attention for quite some time with her impeccable performance in drama serials including Khamoshi, Deewar-e-Shab, Ehd-e-Wafa, and many more.
The Chhalawa actress has always been using her position and platform to spread positive messages, and her recent discussion during a panel regarding mental health was no different from the diva's previous takes on different issues.
The Parey Hut Love star spoke about the importance of having a 'good environment' for any person not just to perform well in society but also to keep their mental health in check.
The Dil Tera Hogaya actress highlighted the significance of having a positive and healthy surroundings stating that 'if your parents are happy then you have a happy family.' Abbas emphasized the importance of marriage during her discussion as well.
View this post on Instagram
The panel also included Pakistani actress Mahira Khan on the stage to supposedly talk about the importance of mental health for individuals in society.
On the work front, Abbas was seen in Love Life Ka Law, Badshah Begum, Phaans, and Dil Tera Hogaya recently.
Zara Noor Abbas opens up about her miscarriage 05:53 PM | 12 Sep, 2022
Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas has opened up about her traumatic experience with her firstborn Aurangzeb, discussing ...
-
- Karachi court orders arrest of ARY CEO Salman Iqbal, anchor Arshad ...08:40 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
-
- Pakistan slams India over mischievous campaign to masquerade as ...07:59 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
- Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa to three months07:38 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
- Saba Qamar sets temperature soaring with new clicks05:00 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
-
-
- US cipher is a reality, says PTI05:20 PM | 2 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022