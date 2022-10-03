Zara Noor Abbas highlights importance of mental health

Lollywood's model turned actress Zara Noor Abbas has been the center of attention for quite some time with her impeccable performance in drama serials including Khamoshi, Deewar-e-Shab, Ehd-e-Wafa, and many more.

The Chhalawa actress has always been using her position and platform to spread positive messages, and her recent discussion during a panel regarding mental health was no different from the diva's previous takes on different issues.

The Parey Hut Love star spoke about the importance of having a 'good environment' for any person not just to perform well in society but also to keep their mental health in check.

The Dil Tera Hogaya actress highlighted the significance of having a positive and healthy surroundings stating that 'if your parents are happy then you have a happy family.' Abbas emphasized the importance of marriage during her discussion as well.

The panel also included Pakistani actress Mahira Khan on the stage to supposedly talk about the importance of mental health for individuals in society.

On the work front, Abbas was seen in Love Life Ka Law, Badshah Begum, Phaans, and Dil Tera Hogaya recently.