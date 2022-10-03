Mahira Khan's new video with makeup artist goes viral
Share
Lollywood's queen Mahira Khan has been ruling the hearts of millions of fans all around the world not just for her beauty and charisma but all for being the epitome of a ride-or-die friend.
The Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay diva knows how to pamper her friends with utmost love and care, and she doesn't forget to spend time with them despite her exhausting schedule.
The Bin Roye diva was recently featured in one of her industry friends and makeup artist Adnan Ansari's TikTok video where the duo was seen enjoying themselves in an adorable video.
The Sadqay Tumhare star wore a check printed button-up shirt with minimal makeup looking chic and casual at the same time. The duo lip-synced to the Bollywood song Achha Ji Main Haari Chalo by the legendary singers Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi.
View this post on Instagram
The celebrity makeup artist's official TikTok video with Khan received a whopping 86K+ likes.
On the work front, Khan is gearing up for her upcoming film The Legend of Maula Jatt. The Bilal Lashari directorial is slated for release on October 13.
Hrithik Roshan drops lovely comment for Mahira ... 09:59 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
With the latest poster of the highly anticipated film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' released, Lollywood actress Mahira ...
-
- Karachi court orders arrest of ARY CEO Salman Iqbal, anchor Arshad ...08:40 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
-
- Pakistan slams India over mischievous campaign to masquerade as ...07:59 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
- Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa to three months07:38 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
- Saba Qamar sets temperature soaring with new clicks05:00 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
-
-
- US cipher is a reality, says PTI05:20 PM | 2 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022