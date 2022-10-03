Mahira Khan's new video with makeup artist goes viral

Lollywood's queen Mahira Khan has been ruling the hearts of millions of fans all around the world not just for her beauty and charisma but all for being the epitome of a ride-or-die friend.

The Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay diva knows how to pamper her friends with utmost love and care, and she doesn't forget to spend time with them despite her exhausting schedule.

The Bin Roye diva was recently featured in one of her industry friends and makeup artist Adnan Ansari's TikTok video where the duo was seen enjoying themselves in an adorable video.

The Sadqay Tumhare star wore a check printed button-up shirt with minimal makeup looking chic and casual at the same time. The duo lip-synced to the Bollywood song Achha Ji Main Haari Chalo by the legendary singers Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page 3 Magazine (@page3magazine)

The celebrity makeup artist's official TikTok video with Khan received a whopping 86K+ likes.

On the work front, Khan is gearing up for her upcoming film The Legend of Maula Jatt. The Bilal Lashari directorial is slated for release on October 13.