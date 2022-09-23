Hrithik Roshan drops lovely comment for Mahira Khan's look as ‘Mukkho’

With the latest poster of the highly anticipated film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' released, Lollywood actress Mahira Khan is sure to have netizens swoon over her charm and beauty.

Bilal Lashari's much-awaited directorial has fans and the entire Pakistani entertainment industry equally excited. Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan and Humaima Malick took to social media and shared their looks from the upcoming film.

The Bin Roye star's poster seems to have received much applause. Many celebrities like Sohai Ali Abro, Sanam Saeed, Sanam Jung, Ayesha Omar, Nabeel Qureshi, etc commented on the post. Even Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan dropped a cute comment of ‘Loved it'.

