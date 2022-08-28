Mahira Khan takes the internet by storm with latest video

Mahira Khan rules the Pakistani entertainment industry with back-to-back hits, impeccable performances, and high-end designer ensembles ready to soar the price tag to hundreds of thousands.

The actress, who also made a Bollywood debut opposite Shahrukh Khan, is one of the finest actresses in the Pakistani showbiz industry.

Khan has done several endorsements for different local and international brands making her an accomplished star. While she walks down the ramp as a showstopper in desi and western attires, Khan looks ethereal in a desi ensemble exuding brilliance and elegance. In a recent video uploaded by one of her makeup artists, Babar Zaheer, Khan was seen during a photoshoot. The Humsafar actress donned several desi outfits looking as radiant as the stars.

Zaheer captioned, "Love making reels. I think that’s my new obsession now some memories are always bring smile back to my face I only put love and soul to my work rest I leave on my god so glad to that I am nonstop working with my favourite people that mean the world to me Mahira Khan. I enjoy every bit when I am working with u it’s so special can’t describe what I feel I love u a lot."

With the latest photoshoot soon to be released, Khan is sure to swoon netizens with her charm.

On the work front, Khan is gearing up for the release of The Legend of Maula Jatt in October.