Mushk Kaleem celebrates 28th birthday in style
Fashion icon and Pakistani supermodel Mushk Kaleem is ageing like a fine wine. Kaleem is one of the finest models to walk on the ramp with elegance and style, making it hard for fans to distinguish the difference between her luxurious reel life and real life. the model who turned 28 this year recently celebrated her birthday in an intimate ceremony with close-knit friends and family.
Sharing a video compiled of different pictures and candid moments, Kaleem could be seen content and joyous around her family.
Kaleem wrote, "Celebrated my 28th birthday surrounded by the people I love and truly cherish! Thank you, @nadirzia for organizing the best birthday weekend. I love you, baby. Immensely grateful to see another year and hopefully many more, with my day1s. Cheers!"
Kaleem tied the knot with her long-time beau Nadir Zia in December 2021. She has been the face of many local brands and walked down the ramp for many Pakistani designers.
