Mushk Kaleem celebrates 28th birthday in style
Web Desk
06:26 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
Mushk Kaleem celebrates 28th birthday in style
Source: Mushk Kaleem (Instagram)
Share

Fashion icon and Pakistani supermodel Mushk Kaleem is ageing like a fine wine. Kaleem is one of the finest models to walk on the ramp with elegance and style, making it hard for fans to distinguish the difference between her luxurious reel life and real life. the model who turned 28 this year recently celebrated her birthday in an intimate ceremony with close-knit friends and family.

Sharing a video compiled of different pictures and candid moments, Kaleem could be seen content and joyous around her family.  

Kaleem wrote, "Celebrated my 28th birthday surrounded by the people I love and truly cherish! Thank you, @nadirzia for organizing the best birthday weekend. I love you, baby. Immensely grateful to see another year and hopefully many more, with my day1s. Cheers!"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mushk Kaleem (@mushkkaleem)

Kaleem tied the knot with her long-time beau Nadir Zia in December 2021. She has been the face of many local brands and walked down the ramp for many Pakistani designers.

Why Mushk Kaleem's mother did not allow her to ... 08:06 PM | 16 Aug, 2022

Even popular supermodels like Mushk Kaleem get restricted from certain sartorial choices in their childhood by their ...

More From This Category
Imad Wasim blessed with a baby boy
07:56 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
Mahira Khan takes the internet by storm with ...
05:56 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
Zhalay Sarhadi's new dance video goes viral
03:10 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
Ushna Shah faces severe backlash for new photo
02:00 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
London girl makes history by competing for Miss ...
10:19 AM | 28 Aug, 2022
SC fixes date for hearing in Meesha Shafi-Ali ...
08:15 PM | 27 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Imad Wasim blessed with a baby boy
07:56 PM | 28 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr