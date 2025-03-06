Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

German Consulate shares update for Pakistani Visa Applicants; full details here

KARACHI – German Consulate in port city of Karachi revised passport hours during holy month of Ramazan.

In an announcement, the German Consulate notified the revised passport collection schedule for the month of Ramazan, as Muslims observe fasting. Passport collection will now take place from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM, on weekdays (Mon-Thurs) for the entire Ramazan.

The consulate mentioned that temporary adjustment was launched to ease the process for applicants during sacred time, with normal operating hours expected to resume after Eid.

On the other hand, US Embassy rolled out a revised Online visa appointment system. The new guidelines set by US officials will help visa applicants navigate the updated process. Under the new system, applicants are required to create a profile before scheduling their appointments.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

