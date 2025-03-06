Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Flagyl among 8 commonly used medicines found ‘substandard’ in Pakistan

Flagyl Among 8 Commonly Used Medicines Found Substandard In Pakistan

LAHORE – Authorities in Punjab flagged eight drugs for common conditions like Diarrhea and stomach infection as substandard. This includes batches from major pharmaceutical companies.

Reports in local media said batch of eight medicines sparked concerns after a regulatory check by Chief Drug Controller.

Medical stores and pharmacies across the region have been instructed to immediately stop sale of these medicines, while drug inspectors have been directed to seize existing stock to prevent further distribution.

Among the medicines is Flaygel, an antibiotic and antiprotozoal drug, which was declared substandard. Additionally, Tramadol, a widely used pain relief injection, was also found substandard.

Metronidazole, another injection prescribed for bacterial infections, was also found to be unsafe. Chief Drug Controller stressed urgency to stop selling of these drugs for public health, instructing authorities to ensure strict compliance.

Last year, Punjab Health Department banned nine substandard syrups from four pharma companies after they were found to contain harmful ethanol. These syrups, used for treating conditions like allergies, cough, and nausea, are manufactured by Alpharma, Zee Laboratories, Texcol Pharmaceuticals, and Virol Pharmaceuticals

The public is advised to avoid using these syrups and report any adverse effects to health facilities.

Toxic substances found in Lahore-based company’s cough syrup

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

