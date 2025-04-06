Stage dancer raped, murdered in Okara

OKARA – Stage dancer Chanda Ali was raped and murdered in Punjab’s Okara district.

According to the report, the body of a woman was found in the 34-J area under the jurisdiction of Gogera Police Station.

District Police Officer (DPO) of Okara, Rashid Hidayat, took notice of the incident.

The victim, Chanda Ali, was a stage dancer who had come from Arifwala to perform at a Mehndi function.

Unknown assailants allegedly shot and killed her, later dumping her body in nearby fields during the night before fleeing the scene.

Family members claimed that she was raped before being murdered, while authorities said the facts would be confirmed after the medical report.

Police spokesperson Irfan Sandhu stated that upon receiving the information, Gogera police arrived at the scene and shifted the body to DHQ Hospital for post-mortem.

He added that further investigation is ongoing, and the DPO has instructed the SHO to ensure the immediate arrest of the culprits.

Since the identity was initially unknown, a case was registered by the police. The woman was later identified through the police app, and it was confirmed she was from Pakpattan district.