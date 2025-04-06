Man held for harassing women in Lahore’s Gulshan Iqbal Park

LAHORE – Police swiftly arrested a harasser from Iqbal Town’s family park.

According to reports, Iqbal Town police acted quickly on a 15 emergency call and arrested a man named Wahab who was harassing women in Gulshan Iqbal Park.

Police stated that women had come to the park with their families for leisure on a holiday when the accused began harassing and misbehaving with them.

Despite being warned, the man did not stop, prompting the family to call the police. Iqbal Town police responded promptly, arrested Wahab, and registered a case against him.

SP Iqbal Town, Chaudhry Athar Ali, praised SHO Aamir Shehzad and his team, stating that any form of harassment or misconduct towards women and children will not be tolerated.