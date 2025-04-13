‘Jeet Bhi Hamari, Water Cooler Bhi!’ – Fahad Mustafa to Ali Tareen after Karachi Kings’ PSL win

Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 witnessed nail nail-biting match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans, with Kings pulling off thrilling victory, and Actor Fahad Mustafa didn’t miss the chance to take a dig at Multan Sultans’ owner, Ali Tareen.

The double header game played at a packed stadium, saw Karachi Kings outclassing Sultans, chasing down the target in the final over. While the on-field action was intense, the off-field drama was just as fiery.

TV host Fahad Mustafa claps back at Ali Tareen, the son of famous politician and businessman Jahangir Tareen, on social media after Kings’ victory. Posting pictures from stadium, Fahad said ‘Jeet bhi hamari, aur water cooler bhi’, a direct reference to Tareen’s earlier criticism.

It stemmed to Ali Tareen’s strong disapproval over unveiling of PSL 10 trophy on Jeeto Pakistan show, which is hosted by Fahad Mustafa. Tareen called it a “tragedy” that a major cricketing event’s trophy was revealed on a game show, sarcastically questioning whether the winning team would next be awarded a water cooler instead of a trophy.

He also criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for lacking innovation and relying on repetitive elements each season, claiming it hinders the league’s ability to compete with global cricket tournaments.

Fahad’s banter with Tareen was all over internet as it added fuel to an ongoing debate over PSL clash, with fans of both franchises weighing in.