Saba Qamar, Sami Khan and others team up for upcoming project

Green Entertainment TV, the newest addition to the television landscape, has been making waves with a string of immensely popular dramas in recent times. This channel has quickly established itself as a dynamic force in the world of entertainment, offering viewers a fresh and compelling lineup of shows.

The highly anticipated drama, "Pagal Khanna," is poised to grace our screens with an ensemble of stellar talents. This star-studded cast includes celebrated actors such as the dynamic duo of Saba Qamar and Sami Khan, joined by the seasoned Adnan Shah Tipu and the versatile Faiza Gillani.

Adding to the allure of this production are the talents of Jibran Nasir, the ever-charming Momal Sheikh, the enchanting Mashal Khan, the accomplished Omair Rana, and the legendary Jan Rambo. With such a constellation of acting prowess, "Pagal Khanna" promises to be a riveting and unforgettable television experience.

There are however not a lot of details regarding the plot of the drama.

On the work front, Qamar was recently seen in Baaghi, Manto, Cheekh, Fraud, Sar-e-Rah, Gunah, and Tumhare Husn Ke Naam. She will next be seen in Serial Killer. Meanwhile, Mashal Khan is currently seen in Ehsaan Faramosh.

On the other hand, Momal SHeikh is starring in Express TV's "Razia" along with Mahira Khan.



