Urfi Javed's bollywood-themed pre-birthday bash takes the internet by storm

Urfi Javed, who celebrates her birthday on October 15th, has already kicked off the festivities with a fabulous pre-birthday bash in Mumbai. The actress and Bigg Boss OTT sensation transformed the night into a Bollywood extravaganza, with the theme calling for attendees to don the personas of iconic Bollywood characters or actors.

Urfi herself opted for an unexpectedly delightful choice, arriving dressed as the beloved character Babu Bhaiyya from the comedy classic "Hera Pheri," a role immortalized by Paresh Rawal. The other Javed sisters were no less dazzling in their creativity; one made a grand entrance as Katrina Kaif from the hit "Kala Chashma," while another transformed into Priyanka Chopra's character from the sizzling "Ram Chahe Leela." The third sister took on the timeless allure of the dancing queen Helen, encapsulating the spirit of Bollywood's golden era.

The birthday girl was captured cutting a fudgy chocolate cake, while the room resonated with enthusiastic cheers and applause.