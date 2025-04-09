Us Delegation Meets Coas Asim Munir To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A senior U.S. delegation led by Eric Meyer, the Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at General Headquarters on Wednesday, according to a statement by ISPR.

The meeting took place in the context of Pakistan’s Mineral Investment Forum. The U.S. delegation appreciated the initiative and expressed confidence in Pakistan’s approach to harness its untapped mineral resources through mutually beneficial collaborations.

Meyer highlighted that mineral development is a key priority for the U.S. administration and a shared area of interest with Pakistan. He also noted Pakistan’s improving investment environment.

The engagement provided both sides an opportunity to exchange views on global affairs and regional security dynamics concerning Pakistan.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and emphasized expanding cooperation beyond government-to-government (G2G) and people-to-people (P2P) ties, with a focus on exploring business-to-business (B2B) opportunities, the ISPR concluded.