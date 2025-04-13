Karachi Traffic Alert for today as Key Routes diverted amid J.I Gaza Million March

KARACHI – Pakistan’s largest city Karachi witnessed traffic diversions as Traffic Police chalked out new plan for Jamaat-e-Islami’s Gaza Million March on Shahrah-e-Faisal.

Gaza March is expected to draw thousands of participants in solidarity with the people of Gaza. Authorities anticipate major congestion along the main artery of the city, prompting an early advisory to commuters to use alternate routes.

Karachi Gaza March

To minimize traffic disruption, police have advised the following diversions for commuters:

For those coming from Saddar to Airport

Use FTC to Korangi Road, or follow Sindhi Muslim to Allah Wali Signal, then continue via University Road.

From Airport to Saddar

Travel via Drigh Road, then divert to Rashid Minhas Road.

From Karsaz

Use Baloch Colony Bridge and connect to the Expressway.

Karachi Traffic Police urged masses to avoid Shahrah-e-Faisal during rally hours, and stay tuned to official alerts via social media and FM radio updates.

