Karachi Traffic Alert for today as Key Routes diverted amid J.I Gaza Million March

By News Desk
11:51 am | Apr 13, 2025
Karachi Traffic Alert For Today As Key Routes Diverted Amid J I Gaza Million March

KARACHI – Pakistan’s largest city Karachi witnessed traffic diversions as Traffic Police chalked out new plan for Jamaat-e-Islami’s Gaza Million March on Shahrah-e-Faisal.

Gaza March is expected to draw thousands of participants in solidarity with the people of Gaza. Authorities anticipate major congestion along the main artery of the city, prompting an early advisory to commuters to use alternate routes.

Karachi Gaza March

To minimize traffic disruption, police have advised the following diversions for commuters:

For those coming from Saddar to Airport

Use FTC to Korangi Road, or follow Sindhi Muslim to Allah Wali Signal, then continue via University Road.

From Airport to Saddar

Travel via Drigh Road, then divert to Rashid Minhas Road.

From Karsaz

Use Baloch Colony Bridge and connect to the Expressway.

Karachi Traffic Police urged masses to avoid Shahrah-e-Faisal during rally hours, and stay tuned to official alerts via social media and FM radio updates.

Heat wave Alert

A heatwave has gripped Sindh, with temperatures expected to rise by 6 to 8 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average in areas like Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Jacobabad.

Port city of Karachi will experience strong winds, with temperatures reaching 38.9°C today and a high heat index making it feel like 42°C. Rural areas have already reported temperatures of 43°C. Authorities have advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and take precautions to stay safe during the extreme heat.

Karachi Weather Update: Temperature to hit over 40°C amid heatwave alert

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Gold Rates

Gold Prices Hit Record High as Global Demand Surges

Today Gold price in Pakistan April 13 2025

Apr 13, 2025 | 8:44 am

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now