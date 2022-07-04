Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 July 2022

08:15 AM | 4 Jul, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 July 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 138,600 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 118,900. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs  108,991 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 127,049.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 138,600 PKR 1,523
Karachi PKR 138,600 PKR 1,523
Islamabad PKR 138,600 PKR 1,523
Peshawar PKR 138,600 PKR 1,523
Quetta PKR 138,600 PKR 1,523
Sialkot PKR 138,600 PKR 1,523
Attock PKR 138,600 PKR 1,523
Gujranwala PKR 138,600 PKR 1,523
Jehlum PKR 138,600 PKR 1,523
Multan PKR 138,600 PKR 1,523
Bahawalpur PKR 138,600 PKR 1,523
Gujrat PKR 138,600 PKR 1,523
Nawabshah PKR 138,600 PKR 1,523
Chakwal PKR 138,600 PKR 1,523
Hyderabad PKR 138,600 PKR 1,523
Nowshehra PKR 138,600 PKR 1,523
Sargodha PKR 138,600 PKR 1,523
Faisalabad PKR 138,600 PKR 1,523
Mirpur PKR 138,600 PKR 1,523

