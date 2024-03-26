Soldier martyred, four terrorists killed as Pakistani forces foil terror attack on Turbat naval airbase

KECH – Pakistani security forces on Tuesday night repulsed a terror attack by Baloch militants attack at a naval airbase near Turbat, kiiling group of militants.

The security personnel deployed around the naval airbase responded to gunfire and explosions near Turbat airport. Makran Commissioner told media that the armed men attempted to storm the airport boundary from different sides, but security forces repulsed them.

PNS Siddique, a major naval air station, was militants target but security forces managed to demonstrate unwavering dedication and bravery in defending the nation, amid uptick in terror attacks.

ISPR said ecurity forces in the vicinity were immediately mobilized to support the naval troops. A synergetic and effective response by the armed forces enabled killing of all four terrorists in ensuing joint clearance operation.

It said during the intense fire exchange, Sepoy Noman Fareed (age 24 years, resident of Muzaffargarh) of Frontier Corps Balochistan, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Pakistan Armed Forces remain committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country at all costs.

Majeed brigade of Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility, in series of fresh attacks on security forces and civilians.

Last week, two brave sons of the motherland embraced martyrdom while eight terrorists were killed as forces thwarted attack on Gwadar Port Authority Colony.