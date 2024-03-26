Pakistan jumps to fourth spot in ICC World Test Championship Ranking

DUBAI – Pakistan jumped one place to fourth in ICC World Test Championships standings after Sri Lanka's convincing win over Bangladesh.

Lankan Lion's victory by big margin against Bangla tigers holds their unbeaten record in Tests in Bangladesh, with three matches ending in draws.

Sri Lanka was at the bottom of the ICC points table with 0 points, while Bangladesh was in fourth place with 12 points and a points percentage of 50.

After the series win, Sri Lanka has moved up to joint-sixth place with Bangladesh, both teams now having 12 points and a points percentage of 33.33. This also pushed South Africa and England, with lower points percentages, to the bottom of the table.

Pakistan, which earlier ranked at fifth spot, got boost and South Asian nation moves up to fourth place with a points percentage of 36.66.

West Indies, with a similar points percentage to Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, has climbed to fifth place with 16 points.

ICC World Test Championship 2024