Pakistan jumps to fourth spot in ICC World Test Championship Ranking

DUBAI – Pakistan jumped one place to fourth in ICC World Test Championships standings after Sri Lanka's convincing win over Bangladesh.
Lankan Lion's victory by big margin against Bangla tigers holds their unbeaten record in Tests in Bangladesh, with three matches ending in draws.
Sri Lanka was at the bottom of the ICC points table with 0 points, while Bangladesh was in fourth place with 12 points and a points percentage of 50.
After the series win, Sri Lanka has moved up to joint-sixth place with Bangladesh, both teams now having 12 points and a points percentage of 33.33. This also pushed South Africa and England, with lower points percentages, to the bottom of the table.
Pakistan, which earlier ranked at fifth spot, got boost and South Asian nation moves up to fourth place with a points percentage of 36.66.
West Indies, with a similar points percentage to Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, has climbed to fifth place with 16 points.
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US dollar in the open market on March 26, 2024, Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.15 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound dropped to 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains unchanged at 75.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor drop, with new rates at 73.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.15
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
