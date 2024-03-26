Has UAE YouTuber Couple Khalid Al Ameri and Salama Mohamed divorced?

UAE YouTuber couple and influencers Khalid Al Ameri and Salama Mohamed have sparked divorce rumors as the couple stopped appearing together in videos for quite some time. And it has created a buzz online!.
The couple witnessed stardom with their wholesome humorous content. On YouTuber, Instagram and other social platforms, the two used to highlight their positive impact and mutual support, showcasing their achievements in the world of content creation.
Khalid and Salama however were not spotted together in the last year. Salama’s disappearance from Khalid’s channel on a video streaming site has everyone talking.
In recent times, there has been a lot of speculation about the rumored divorce of couple, best known for family content. Amid the rumors, the couple has not made any official statement about their marital status.
Khalid and Salama amassed millions of followers with their classic content, but separation rumors have stirred discussions and inquiries among their fans and internet users.
As the couple remains tight lipped about their status, the truth behind their marital status remains under wraps.
Khalid and Salama have two children, Abdullah and Khalifa, who used to appear in some of their videos, but the couple is mindful of not making them the focus of their content.
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US dollar in the open market on March 26, 2024, Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.15 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound dropped to 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains unchanged at 75.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor drop, with new rates at 73.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.15
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.