Peshawar parks to go digital as KP govt announces free WiFi access for visitors

People usually visit parks to distance themselves from technology however WiFi in public parks and outdoor spaces enhances overall experience for visitors in tech age.
The government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to help people stay connected, work remotely, or simply enjoy some entertainment while outdoors.
Reports in local media said the government in northwestern region has decided to offer free WiFi in Peshawar's public parks. Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur chaired a meeting to discuss the city's maintenance works and other recreational projects.
During the meeting, Chief Minister instructed relevant authorities to finalise plans for the free WiFi service for approval by the provincial government.
He also mentioned plans to expand the service to other cities in the future. Additionally, the meeting decided to launch a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service on Nasir Bagh Road to improve citizens' travel experience.
CM emphasized the conversion of street lights to solar power, construction of underpasses instead of overhead bridges, and immediate construction and repair work on roads, particularly around the BRT Corridor at University Road.
He further called for the placement of artificial plants, painting of walls and bridges with cultural designs, and sought cooperation from private organizations for these initiatives.
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US dollar in the open market on March 26, 2024, Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.15 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound dropped to 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains unchanged at 75.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor drop, with new rates at 73.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.15
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
