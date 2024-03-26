Peshawar parks to go digital as KP govt announces free WiFi access for visitors

People usually visit parks to distance themselves from technology however WiFi in public parks and outdoor spaces enhances overall experience for visitors in tech age.

The government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to help people stay connected, work remotely, or simply enjoy some entertainment while outdoors.

Reports in local media said the government in northwestern region has decided to offer free WiFi in Peshawar's public parks. Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur chaired a meeting to discuss the city's maintenance works and other recreational projects.

During the meeting, Chief Minister instructed relevant authorities to finalise plans for the free WiFi service for approval by the provincial government.

He also mentioned plans to expand the service to other cities in the future. Additionally, the meeting decided to launch a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service on Nasir Bagh Road to improve citizens' travel experience.

CM emphasized the conversion of street lights to solar power, construction of underpasses instead of overhead bridges, and immediate construction and repair work on roads, particularly around the BRT Corridor at University Road.

He further called for the placement of artificial plants, painting of walls and bridges with cultural designs, and sought cooperation from private organizations for these initiatives.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/25-Mar-2024/kp-launches-online-driving-license-renewal-for-overseas-pakistanis

