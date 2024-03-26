Another 'electric shock' in the offing as power tariff to go up again in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD –Pakistan’s new government claimed to pass on relief to inflation hit masses who are paying record prices in utility bills, food prices but there is no relief in near future as another power shock is on the cards.
As masses are paying over Rs50 per unit, at least 10 power Distribution Companies (Discos) have requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to increase the burden on consumers by Rs 2.765 trillion.
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) filed appeal in NEPRA for adjustment of Rs 852.047 billion, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) requested Rs 501.481 billion, while Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) sough Rs 400.484 billion.
Furthermore, Quetta power company submitted plea to get Rs 236.945 billion, Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO), Rs 376.204 billion at a tariff rate of Rs 3.31 per unit, Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Rs 160.823 billion, Tribal Areas Electric Supply Company (TESCO), Rs 92.079 billion, Sukkur Electric Supply Company, Rs 35.796 billion and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) Rs 67.244 billion.
The discos sought price adjustment for Operations and maintenance costs, rupee depreciation, Return on Rate base, Gross Margin, less other income, net margin, and Prior Year Adjustment.
Reports in local media hinted at surge by upto Rs7 per unit in the electricity rate in coming months, but clarified that it was too early to say anything before the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority hearing.
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US dollar in the open market on March 26, 2024, Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.15 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound dropped to 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains unchanged at 75.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor drop, with new rates at 73.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.15
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
