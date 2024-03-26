Another 'electric shock' in the offing as power tariff to go up again in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD –Pakistan’s new government claimed to pass on relief to inflation hit masses who are paying record prices in utility bills, food prices but there is no relief in near future as another power shock is on the cards.

As masses are paying over Rs50 per unit, at least 10 power Distribution Companies (Discos) have requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to increase the burden on consumers by Rs 2.765 trillion.

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) filed appeal in NEPRA for adjustment of Rs 852.047 billion, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) requested Rs 501.481 billion, while Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) sough Rs 400.484 billion.

Furthermore, Quetta power company submitted plea to get Rs 236.945 billion, Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO), Rs 376.204 billion at a tariff rate of Rs 3.31 per unit, Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Rs 160.823 billion, Tribal Areas Electric Supply Company (TESCO), Rs 92.079 billion, Sukkur Electric Supply Company, Rs 35.796 billion and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) Rs 67.244 billion.

The discos sought price adjustment for Operations and maintenance costs, rupee depreciation, Return on Rate base, Gross Margin, less other income, net margin, and Prior Year Adjustment.

Reports in local media hinted at surge by upto Rs7 per unit in the electricity rate in coming months, but clarified that it was too early to say anything before the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority hearing.