Four terrorists ‘sent to hell’ in security forces operation in D.I Khan

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani security forces conducted another successful operation in the northwestern region, resulting in the neutralisation of four militants, as reported by ISPR.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said four terrorists were gunned down in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Dera Ismail Khan district.

Security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Dera Ismail Khan District on the reported presence of terrorists on 25 March.

The two sides faced a fierce exchange of fire, and four terrorists, including Mustafa, Qismat Ullah, and Islam Ud Din, were killed. ISPR stated that these terrorists were involved in various terrorist activities against security forces and civilians.

Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were recovered from them. Local residents have praised the operation. A sanitization operation is ongoing to ensure no other terrorists are in the area, as security forces are committed to eradicating terrorism from the country, ISPR added.

