IHC allows PTI’s Umar Amin Gandapur to contest DI Khan LG polls
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Umar Amin Gandapur eligible for contesting Dera Ismail Khan’s mayor elections.
IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah accepted Umar’s plea against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) verdict and termed the ECP decision illegal. The IHC also allowed former KPK’s minister for transport Shah Muhammad Wazir to take part in the elections.
Earlier, the ECP had disqualified Umar, brother of Minister of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, from contesting local body elections.
The ECP barred him after his repeated violations of the election code of conduct despite warnings.
Later, Umar filed a petition through his counsels Barrister Ali Zafar and Chaudhary Ashraf Gujjar advocate and challenged the decision of the ECP.
Ali Zafar submitted that the petitioner was running his election campaign by duly abiding by the code of conduct and enabling provisions of the Election laws. He argued that his client’s rights under Section 234 of the Election laws have been violated for stopping him from contesting the elections.
After hearing the arguments, Chief Justice Athar Minallah suspended the ECP’s decision.
ECP bars PTI's Gandapur from electioneering ahead ... 02:10 PM | 7 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has barred the Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and ...
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan declared eligible for MSCI Frontier Markets 100 index03:49 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
- IHC allows PTI’s Umar Amin Gandapur to contest DI Khan LG polls03:30 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
- Finance minister shares details of Pakistan’s $3 billion agreement ...02:04 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
- MoFA distributes appreciation certificates among PM’s Digital Media ...01:43 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
-
- Ertugrul actress Gulsim Ali sets temperature soaring with new bold ...12:17 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
- Aamir Liaquat’s daughter Dua reacts to father’s third marriage10:17 AM | 11 Feb, 2022
- Aamir Liaquat thanks PM Imran for sending best wishes on his third ...11:34 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021