IHC allows PTI’s Umar Amin Gandapur to contest DI Khan LG polls

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Umar Amin Gandapur eligible for contesting Dera Ismail Khan’s mayor elections.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah accepted Umar’s plea against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) verdict and termed the ECP decision illegal. The IHC also allowed former KPK’s minister for transport Shah Muhammad Wazir to take part in the elections.

Earlier, the ECP had disqualified Umar, brother of Minister of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, from contesting local body elections.

The ECP barred him after his repeated violations of the election code of conduct despite warnings.

Later, Umar filed a petition through his counsels Barrister Ali Zafar and Chaudhary Ashraf Gujjar advocate and challenged the decision of the ECP.

Ali Zafar submitted that the petitioner was running his election campaign by duly abiding by the code of conduct and enabling provisions of the Election laws. He argued that his client’s rights under Section 234 of the Election laws have been violated for stopping him from contesting the elections.

After hearing the arguments, Chief Justice Athar Minallah suspended the ECP’s decision.