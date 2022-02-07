ECP bars PTI's Gandapur from electioneering ahead of LG polls in KP
Minister’s brother got disqualified for the city’s mayor seat
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has barred the Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur from electioneering and disqualified his brother, Umar Amin Gandapur for violating the Code of Conduct.
A three-member ECP bench led by Chief Election Commission Sikandar Sultan Raja said this case would set an example to curb all violations. Candidate Umar Amin Gandapur was disqualified from contesting polls for the city’s mayor seat for reportedly taking his brother’s help in a political campaign.
ECP also warned Gandapur of serious action saying he will only attend family gatherings and ceremonies in the district.
The development comes ahead of polling for the city council’s mayor slot that will be held on February 19 in Dera Ismail Khan.
Last week, officials directed the KP government to ‘forcibly’ expel Gandapur from the district following his repeated violations of the code of conduct.
ECP slaps Rs50,000 fine on Ali Amin Gandapur for ... 10:57 AM | 10 Dec, 2021
PESHAWAR – The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday fined Rs50,000 to Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs ...
Last year, ECP slapped a fine of Rs50,000 on PTI Minister. He was also banned by the Election Commission from participating in election rallies and speeches ahead of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections.
He reportedly announced development packages worth billions of rupees and also made offensive remarks against rivals.
'My land, my boy' – PTI’s Gandapur defends ... 02:48 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur is defying the criticism ...
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- T20 World Cup 2022: Tickets for Pakistan-India match sold out within ...02:42 PM | 7 Feb, 2022
- ECP bars PTI's Gandapur from electioneering ahead of LG polls in KP02:10 PM | 7 Feb, 2022
-
- TECNO, Discover Pakistan bring a chance to explore country through ...01:04 PM | 7 Feb, 2022
- PM Imran to visit China again for moot on Afghanistan12:24 PM | 7 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan captain Babar Azam pays homage to Lata Mangeshkar06:40 PM | 6 Feb, 2022
- Priyanka Chopra, Anthony Mackie to star in ‘Ending Things’05:00 PM | 6 Feb, 2022
- Lata Mangeshkar dies after month-long battle with Covid-1909:21 AM | 6 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021