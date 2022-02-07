ECP bars PTI's Gandapur from electioneering ahead of LG polls in KP

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has barred the Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur from electioneering and disqualified his brother, Umar Amin Gandapur for violating the Code of Conduct.

A three-member ECP bench led by Chief Election Commission Sikandar Sultan Raja said this case would set an example to curb all violations. Candidate Umar Amin Gandapur was disqualified from contesting polls for the city’s mayor seat for reportedly taking his brother’s help in a political campaign.

ECP also warned Gandapur of serious action saying he will only attend family gatherings and ceremonies in the district.

The development comes ahead of polling for the city council’s mayor slot that will be held on February 19 in Dera Ismail Khan.

Last week, officials directed the KP government to ‘forcibly’ expel Gandapur from the district following his repeated violations of the code of conduct.

Last year, ECP slapped a fine of Rs50,000 on PTI Minister. He was also banned by the Election Commission from participating in election rallies and speeches ahead of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections.

He reportedly announced development packages worth billions of rupees and also made offensive remarks against rivals.