ECP slaps Rs50,000 fine on Ali Amin Gandapur for violating election code of conduct

PESHAWAR – The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday fined Rs50,000 to Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur for violating the ECP code of conduct for the upcoming local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The local government elections will take place on December 19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Gandapur, while addressing a rally during the election campaign of his brother, Umar Amin Gandapur, who is a candidate for the city mayor’s slot, had threatened the opposition with dire consequences.

Dera Ismail Khan Regional Election Commissioner Ijaz Ahmad, who is also the district monitoring officer for the LG polls, had summoned Gandapur on Monday, December 6, following complaints that the minister had violated the code of conduct.

The regional election commissioner issued a warning to Gandapur that he would refer the matter to the commission for the initiation of legal proceedings against him and lead to eventual disqualification under Section 234(4) of the Election Act 2017 if he was found involved in any violation of the ECP rules for the second time.

The order issued by Ahmed stated: "The respondent was heard where his arguments could not satisfy the undersigned. He also accepted the violation of the code of conduct. The undersigned orders imposition of Rs50,000 fine on the respondent that is to be deposited in the exchequer by December 10."

On Wednesday, the ECP cautioned PM Imran Khan against visiting Peshawar ahead of the local bodies election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.