ANP takes former PM Imran Khan, ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed to court over terrorists’ resettlement

PESHAWAR – Awami National Party (ANP) has filed a petition in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) seeking an action against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and former spymaster Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed for allegedly facilitating the resettlement of terrorists in Pakistan.

ANP KP chapter’s president Aimal Wali Khan filed the petition, also making the former KP chief minister Mahmood Khan and PTI leader Barrister Ali Saif respondents.

The petitioner claimed that the former premier with alleged assistance of Faiz Hameed allowed settlement of militants in the country after the terrorism was eliminated from the country.

He said Khan had admitted for several times on media that he had facilitated the resettlement. He asked the court to form a judicial commission to launch investigation against Imran Khan and others.