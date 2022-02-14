Feroze Khan blessed with a baby girl
14 Feb, 2022
Feroze Khan blessed with a baby girl
Feroze is a good looking Pakistani model and a super talented actor who is indeed one of the biggest names of the Showbiz industry.

Feroze garnered huge popularity with his versatile acting and good looks. He is a kind-hearted, polite and enthusiastic man who is giving his hit performances one after another and it’s not at all a surprise for his fans.

Feroze Khan and wife Alizeh Khan have been blessed with a baby girl! The Khaani actor shared the news on his official Instagram handle. “Alhumdullilah, It’s a baby girl!”, wrote Feroze Khan. Feroze Khan named her newly born daughter ‘Fatima Khan’.

Previously, the couple was blessed with a baby boy named Sultan Feroze in 2019. Feroze Khan and Syeda Alizey got married in March 2018.

Feroze Khan blessed with a baby girl
