Feroze is a good looking Pakistani model and a super talented actor who is indeed one of the biggest names of the Showbiz industry.

Feroze garnered huge popularity with his versatile acting and good looks. He is a kind-hearted, polite and enthusiastic man who is giving his hit performances one after another and it’s not at all a surprise for his fans.

Feroze Khan and wife Alizeh Khan have been blessed with a baby girl! The Khaani actor shared the news on his official Instagram handle. “Alhumdullilah, It’s a baby girl!”, wrote Feroze Khan. Feroze Khan named her newly born daughter ‘Fatima Khan’.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-02-14/feroze-khan-blessed-with-a-baby-girl-1644828461-5457.jpg

Previously, the couple was blessed with a baby boy named Sultan Feroze in 2019. Feroze Khan and Syeda Alizey got married in March 2018.