What advice PM Imran Khan gave to Aamir Liaquat on his third marriage?

ISLAMABAD – Known host Aamir Liaquat Hussain has rocked the internet last week as he announced his third marriage with Syeda Dania Shah – who was around 30 years younger than the latter.

As social media users trolled ruling party lawmakers, a number of other people including Prime Minister Imran Khan greeted him as he got hitched for another time.

In a viral interview, the 49-year-old televangelist revealed what advise he got from the premier as he called him.

The noted game show host while quoting his conversation with PM said Imran Khan felicitated him on his third marriage. He further said Khan advised him to ‘stop here’ and not go for the fourth one.

Aamir also revealed that Imran Khan loved him as he ignored his mistakes. He went on to say that he remained silent and tolerated many things.

In another interview with a local media outlet, the TV host said he interacted with his new bride during his Lodhran visit. He also shared that Dania had already allowed him to tie the knot for the fourth time.

The Aalim Online host tied the knot with former wife Tuba Anwar in 2018 but the former wife announced the separation a day before Aamir announced his third marriage.

"After a separation of 14 months, it was evident that there was no hope of reconciliation and I had to opt to take Khullah from Court," Tuba said in a social media post.