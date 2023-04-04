Search

PCB issues new schedule of PAKvNZ matches

07:45 PM | 4 Apr, 2023
PCB issues new schedule of PAKvNZ matches
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday revised the schedule for matches of the T20I and ODI home series against New Zealand.

It confirmed that Rawalpindi, along with two T20Is and the first ODI, will also host the second ODI against New Zealand. The two ODIs will be played on 27 and 29 April instead of 26 and 30 April, respectively.

Karachi, originally scheduled to hold four ODIs, will stage the last three ODIs.

Revised schedule (T20Is to start at 9pm; ODIs to begin at 3.30pm):

14 Apr - 1st T20I, Lahore

15 Apr – 2nd T20I, Lahore

17 Apr – 3rd T20I, Lahore

20 Apr – 4th T20I, Rawalpindi

24 Apr – 5th T20I, Rawalpindi

27 Apr – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

29 Apr – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

3 May – 3rd ODI, Karachi

5 May – 4th ODI, Karachi

7 May – 5th ODI, Karachi

