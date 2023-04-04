Search

Aiman Khan reveals why she quit the showbiz industry

Maheen Khawaja 08:12 PM | 4 Apr, 2023
Source: Instagram

Lollywood diva Aiman Khan rose to the pinnacle of fame with her blockbuster performances and drop-dead gorgeous looks. With her perfect acting skills, the 24-year-old always stands out with her bubbly persona.  

As one of the most popular celebrities on social media with 11.1 million followers, the Baandi star frequently shares glimpses of her personal and professional life through Instagram interactions and posts. 

The former actress who has been away from the entertainment industry for a considerable time shared some personal insights during a recent Ramadan special transmission hosted by Rabia Anum which revolved around her reasons for leaving the showbiz industry.

As a guest on the show, Aiman talked about how the arrival of her daughter, Amal Muneeb, had transformed her life in many ways.

During the show, Khan expressed that her priorities had changed, as she now devotes all her attention to raising her daughter. She acknowledged that her single days were different, and she had a different outlook towards life at that time. However, her perspective has since evolved, and she now cherishes every moment with her little bundle of joy.

Khan was earlier seen in Ghar Titli Ka Par, Kaif-e-Baharan, Ishq Tamasha, and Bay Dardi.

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

