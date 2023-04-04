Pakistani celebrities cheer as Supreme Court orders elections in Punjab on May 14

KARACHI – The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday declared the Election Commission of Pakistan's order to postpone elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa null and void.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan announced the ruling on a petition filed by Imran Khan-led PTI over delay in polls.

The elections will be held on May 14 in Punjab, ruled the apex court while ordering the federal government and caretaker setup in the province to ensure provision of financial and security assistance to the ECP for holding the polls.

After the verdict was announced, many Pakistani celebrities expressed their joy on social media. Actor Muneeb Butt took to Instagram and posted a picture of the Cheif Justice with the caption, "Sadaa Badshaahi sirf Allah ki lekin ye qaum apko nahi bhoolegi! Shukria Chief Justice ❤️❤️,"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt)

Farhan Saeed said "14th May ! The day when the people of Punjab will speak, inshAllah"

14th May ! The day when People of Punjab will speak, inshAllah. Thank you #Chief_Justice_of_Pakistan , thank you for giving us our right back, right to vote , right to choose our leader. Bismillah!#ImranKhanForPakistan #Supreme_Court_Of_Pakistan #NationStandswithConstitution — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) April 4, 2023

Azekah Daniel wrote "Punjab Elections will be held on 14th May! Get ready for a clean sweep #election2023 #SupremeCourtDecision"

Punjab Elections will be held on 14th May ! Get read for a clean sweep ????#election2023 #SupremeCourtDecision — Azekah Daniel (@azekahdaniel1) April 4, 2023

In a separate tweet, she wrote "Justice prevails!" with a picture of the TV featuring the news.

Samina Peerzada says "Congratulations to the democratic people of my country. Make sure to secure your vote now"

مبارک میرے وطن کے جمہوریت پسند عوام۔ اب اپنے ووٹ کی حفاظت کو یقینی بنائیں — Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) April 4, 2023

Mishi Khan tweeted "#آئین_پرڈٹ_گیا_چیف_جسٹس. #ChiefJusticeOfPakistan . Thank you, Honourable Chief Justice Of Pakistan Janab #UmarAtaBandial , All honourable Lawyers & the Judiciary for standing up for the truth & honour of Pakistan. May Allah SWT keep you all safe Ameen"

#آئین_پرڈٹ_گیا_چیف_جسٹس. #ChiefJusticeOfPakistan . Thank you Honourable Chief Justice Of Pakistan Janab #UmarAtaBandial , All honourable Lawyers & the Judiciary for standing up for the truth & honour of Pakistan. May Allah SWT keep you all safe Ameen pic.twitter.com/m02h86bjEA — Mishi khan (@mishilicious) April 4, 2023

Aijaz Aslam expressed his appreciation for the judiciary and Supreme Court of Pakistan, stating "I salute them for upholding democratic values and ensuring timely elections, which empower the people to exercise their right to vote and choose their government."