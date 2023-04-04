Pakistani celebrities cheer as Supreme Court orders elections in Punjab on May 14

KARACHI – The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday declared the Election Commission of Pakistan's order to postpone elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa null and void.
A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan announced the ruling on a petition filed by Imran Khan-led PTI over delay in polls.
The elections will be held on May 14 in Punjab, ruled the apex court while ordering the federal government and caretaker setup in the province to ensure provision of financial and security assistance to the ECP for holding the polls.
After the verdict was announced, many Pakistani celebrities expressed their joy on social media. Actor Muneeb Butt took to Instagram and posted a picture of the Cheif Justice with the caption, "Sadaa Badshaahi sirf Allah ki lekin ye qaum apko nahi bhoolegi! Shukria Chief Justice ❤️❤️,"
Farhan Saeed said "14th May ! The day when the people of Punjab will speak, inshAllah"
14th May ! The day when People of Punjab will speak, inshAllah.
Thank you #Chief_Justice_of_Pakistan , thank you for giving us our right back, right to vote , right to choose our leader.
Bismillah!#ImranKhanForPakistan #Supreme_Court_Of_Pakistan #NationStandswithConstitution— Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) April 4, 2023
Azekah Daniel wrote "Punjab Elections will be held on 14th May! Get ready for a clean sweep #election2023 #SupremeCourtDecision"
Punjab Elections will be held on 14th May !
Get read for a clean sweep ????#election2023 #SupremeCourtDecision— Azekah Daniel (@azekahdaniel1) April 4, 2023
In a separate tweet, she wrote "Justice prevails!" with a picture of the TV featuring the news.
Justice prevails !#Supreme_Court_Of_Pakistan pic.twitter.com/lcX0XQtIqE— Azekah Daniel (@azekahdaniel1) April 4, 2023
Samina Peerzada says "Congratulations to the democratic people of my country. Make sure to secure your vote now"
مبارک میرے وطن کے جمہوریت پسند عوام۔ اب اپنے ووٹ کی حفاظت کو یقینی بنائیں— Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) April 4, 2023
Mishi Khan tweeted "#آئین_پرڈٹ_گیا_چیف_جسٹس. #ChiefJusticeOfPakistan . Thank you, Honourable Chief Justice Of Pakistan Janab #UmarAtaBandial , All honourable Lawyers & the Judiciary for standing up for the truth & honour of Pakistan. May Allah SWT keep you all safe Ameen"
#آئین_پرڈٹ_گیا_چیف_جسٹس. #ChiefJusticeOfPakistan . Thank you Honourable Chief Justice Of Pakistan Janab #UmarAtaBandial , All honourable Lawyers & the Judiciary for standing up for the truth & honour of Pakistan. May Allah SWT keep you all safe Ameen pic.twitter.com/m02h86bjEA— Mishi khan (@mishilicious) April 4, 2023
Aijaz Aslam expressed his appreciation for the judiciary and Supreme Court of Pakistan, stating "I salute them for upholding democratic values and ensuring timely elections, which empower the people to exercise their right to vote and choose their government."
"Salute to the Judiciary and Supreme Court of Pakistan for upholding democratic values and ensuring timely elections, empowering the people to exercise their right to vote and choose their government."#Supreme_Court_Of_Pakistan #Alhamdulillah pic.twitter.com/642Dph7K7j— aijaz aslam (@aijazz7) April 4, 2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 04, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.05
|288.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.53
|352.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.95
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.25
|762.25
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.16
|41.54
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.49
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.86
|933.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.14
|64.74
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.37
|178.37
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.57
|744.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.56
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.35
|27.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.26
|312.74
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 210,600 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,560.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
