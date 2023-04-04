RanaSanaullah warns of imposing #emergency amid govt-judiciary standoff over #elections

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah dropped a hit of imposition of emergency in the country as standoff deepens between the government and judiciary over delay in elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The constitution provides an option of emergency, he told media outside the Supreme Court after a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial ordered holding of elections in Punjab on May 14. The apex court also declared the ECP order to put off the polls unconstitutional.

The Article 232 of Constitution of Pakistan allows the President of Pakistan to impose a state of emergency when he is satisfied a situation exists that warrants its declaration. In the case that a President of Pakistan declares a State of Emergency, the National Assembly has to approve it within 30 days.

Rana Sanaullah said, “That article has not gone anywhere as it is part of the constitution.”

Meanwhile, the federal cabinet has reportedly rejected the top court’s verdict regarding elections in Punjab, saying it is inapplicable.

It is recalled that late military ruler Gen (retired) Pervez Musharraf had declared emergency in the country in November 2007 when the constitution of Pakistan was suspended.