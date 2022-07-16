Hareem Shah releases new video after reports of arrest in Türkiye

KARACHI – Controversial TikTok star Hareem Shah has dismissed the reports about her and her husband's arrest in a gold and currency smuggling case in Türkiye and warned of legal action against the news outlets allegedly involved in spreading fake news.

Debunking the reports, Shah said her legal counsel would look into the matter.

The 30-year-old lately shared a video on a video streaming platform with her husband Syed Bilal to address the issue. She said that news reports about her arrest were based on 'lies'.

She said that a number of media outlets were trying to approach her, but she said she was busy.

Lamenting the rise of fake news, Hareem termed such propaganda an attempt to defame her. She said the media should verify the authenticity of the news. She also blamed media outlets for spreading ‘fake news’ about her husband in the recent past.

The social media sensation continued saying that there are laws in the South Asian country and she will choose the right way to proceed with this, with a legal procedure and method. She hinted at approaching the media regulatory authority for action against channels spreading fake news.

Hareem’s husband also reacted to the development, saying he had previously been accused of extortion and of being part of the land mafia.

The controversy queen remained in the news for all the wrong reasons, as she earlier filmed herself with her husband while unpacking liquor bottles.

Pakistan earlier toughened laws to cut fake news by regulating posts on social media platforms, a move that was seen as an attempt to crack down on journalists and government critics and was revoked by the coalition government.