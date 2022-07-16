Neelam Muneer wins hearts with latest fan interaction
Neelam Muneer has gained much admiration and appreciation ever since she rose to the pinnacle of fame with the drama serials Dil Mom Ka Diya and Bikhray Moti.
This time around, Neelam is winning hearts due to her latest interaction with fans. The 29-year-old turned to Instagram and shared a screengrab of her chat with a fan.
In the chat, Neelam's fan had sent her two pictures of Hollywood stars Monica Bellucci and Cindy Crawford. “If you combine Cindy Crawford and Monica Bellucci, You get Neelam Muneer.”, the compliment read.
Responding to the praise, Khan shared the conversation on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Interesting DM for an interesting fan. Not sure if it’s right or wrong.”
The Qayamat actor's fame skyrocketed when her massive fan following was introduced to her amazing dancing skills and successful acting endeavours.
She recently graced the big screen with their mystery thriller film Chakkar opposite Ahsan Khan.
