Body of kidnapped Army officer’s cousin found in Balochistan: ISPR

QUETTA – Pakistan's armed forces have reportedly found the body of the cousin of the military officer who was abducted and later killed by the Baloch militants in the southwestern region, a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Saturday.

According to ISPR, Umar Javed, the cousin of late Lt. Col. Laiq Baig Mirza, was dumped in a drain in the Warchoom area, military officials told a foreign publication.

Reports also claimed that the militants planted an explosive device near his body.

It was assumed that Javed was killed shortly after his abduction as his body was found where he was first taken by hostages.

The body of Umar Javed was found days after a massive search operation was started with helicopters and personnel of the Special Services Group to track down the abductors.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Lango condemned the deadly hostage-taking incident and expressed the authorities' determination to eliminate terrorism from the sparsely populated region.

On Thursday, the rescue team found the body of Lt. Col. Laiq Baig Mirza, two days after he was kidnapped by insurgents there.

The martyred official, who was serving in DHA Quetta, was reportedly traveling in a vehicle with his family to the tourist resort near the northeast of the Balochistan capital, Quetta.

A group of terrorists was killed moving in a drain in nearby mountains by one of the teams of security forces. On sensing their possible encirclement, terrorists shot Lt. Col. Mirza and attempted to flee, ISPR said.

Several foreign-sponsored terror outfits started bombings and ambushes against armed forces in Balochistan in recent times. Earlier this year, a female suicide bomber killed three Chinese nationals in the southern port city of Karachi.