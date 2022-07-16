Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan hints at third marriage

Pakistani-British journalist Reham Khan has been making headlines ever since her marriage to former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

The 49-year-old made a guest appearance on G Sarkar where she talked about finding love again. Though Reham has had two failed experiences, she is open to the prospect of marrying again.

Answering a question about her marriage plans, Reham said she has been told by a family member who is also a palmist that she would actually get married again.

She concluded that she is definitely open to the idea of finding love again in her life and she will consider marriage again.

Reham Nayyar Khan is a British-Pakistani journalist, author and filmmaker. She has a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Jinnah College for Women, Peshawar. She married Ejaz Rehman, her first cousin and British psychiatrist, when she was 19. She has three children who have lived with her since her divorce.

On 6 January 2015, Imran Khan confirmed his marriage to Reham that ended in a divorce on 30 October 2015.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reham Khan (@officialrehamkhan)