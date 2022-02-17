Mathira rejects Sheikh Rashid, praises Aamir Liaquat for his stamina – DP exclusive

“If you can’t stand by me in hell, why should I show you the heaven. Pass through the hell first and then I will show you the heaven,” says the bold, beautiful and witty Mathira Mohammad, better known as Mathira in the Pakistani showbiz industry.

Talking exclusively to Daily Pakistan’s Osama Bin Atiq, the Pakistani-Zimbabwean model, dancer, television host, singer and actress said: “If someone comes in my life, I put him into test. If he remains steadfast, he will win the jackpot otherwise I will say goodbye.”

“Being straightforward is my ideology. I am what I am so accept me or get out of my life. I am good with good people, but if you will mess with me, you will regret it.

“I don’t love anyone; I love only myself. Sheikh Rashid might be choice of some actresses, but he is not my choice,” she added.

Answering a question about the Aurat March, Mathira said some people are overdoing women’s rights. Some slogans carried by the Aurat March participants are so irritating that she wants to throw them in their faces.

Referring to the concept of casting couch in the Pakistani showbiz industry, Mathira said it is everywhere and it depends whether you want to take it or not. The 29-year-old said harassment is also part of the showbiz industry, but she wouldn’t have to face it because she is loudmouth and clever as well. She would throw him out if anyone would try to harass her.

She said some people think Mathira is like “let’s just have sex; it’s no big deal type of thing”, but this is not the case.

Bold she is, Mathira said, but if a girl wears skirt, it does not mean she is a slut. "Women wear clothes for themselves. A girl might be fully covered, but depraved."

When asked what it takes to know a man’s true nature, Mathira said you will know a man’s true nature only if you will spend time with him.

Responding to a question about Aamir Liaquat’s third marriage, Mathira said he has the stamina that’s why he got married for the third time. "The girl looks to be in love with him. Apparently she hasn’t been forced into this marriage. So, it’s his business," she commented.

When asked about prospects of her getting work in the showbiz industry here, Mathira said: “I am black sheep of the Pakistani showbiz industry. I am not part of any lobby and I don’t do flattery. Even then some people have given me work and this is purely Allah’s blessing.”

As far as her interest in politics, Mathira says Benazir Bhutto was her favour politician and now it’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who she likes as a politician. She says Imran Khan asked people not to worry, but inflation in his tenure has crushed the people.

Answering a question about her monthly income, Mathira says her company pays her Rs300,000 per month.

Mathira says Shahid Afridi is her favourite cricketer and Peshawar Zalmi is her favourite PSL team. She says Lahore Qalandars have made a good comeback and they can win the tournament, but their owner Rana Fawad should not come on the TV screen because his appearance brings bad luck to the team.

Mathira is all praise for Humayun Saeed and does not want him to stop playing hero because she thinks his struggle is very long. She says both Mahira Khan and Mehwish Hayat are good actors and Tabish Hashmi is a great comedian. She says Nadir Ali asks pointless questions and she did not find him humorous at all.

Mathira says there is a conservative thinking in entire South Asia that a woman’s life ends if she is divorced. She says that husband is not the ‘majaazi khuda’ of a woman; he is just a partner and a woman should end his partnership with him if he is abusive or fraudulent. “I’m not the women’s rights person; I am the human rights person,” she said.

When asked to define a man, Mathira said a man is the one who owns and shows his emotions. The one who shows his anger is a monster. A man is the one who makes the faces of his wife and children lighten up when he comes home, not the one who scares his wife and children away when he returns.