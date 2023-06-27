Iqra Aziz reveals her character in 'Allahyar and 100 Flowers of God'

Iqra Aziz, the acclaimed actress from Lollywood, has captivated millions with her outstanding performances in a series of blockbuster drama serials. Her remarkable onscreen transformations and unmatched acting skills have garnered widespread acclaim, establishing her as a household name in the entertainment industry. Now, she is venturing into the realm of voice acting, showcasing her versatility and talent in a new and exciting way.

Aziz recently took to her Instagram account to announce her first-ever voice-acting project. She will be lending her voice to the female superhero character named "Aira" in the upcoming 3D animated feature film titled "Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God."

Scheduled to hit theatres on June 28 this year, it is not only generating excitement but also making history as Pakistan's first-ever stereoscopic 3D film.

The film features a star-studded cast lending their voices to the characters. Esteemed names such as Humayun Saeed, Ali Zafar, Iqra Aziz, Meera, Bushra Ansari, Nadia Jamil, Anum Zaidi, Azlan Uzair, and Azfar Jafri are part of the ensemble. The film's soundtracks have been composed by the talented Ali Zafar, Ali Noor, Sanam Marvi, Bushra and Grehen, the Band, ensuring an enthralling auditory experience for the audience.

On the work front, Iqra is known for her leading role in several television serials including Socha Na Tha, Deewana, Kisay Chahoon, and many more.

