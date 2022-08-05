Hira Mani exudes tangerine vibes in latest photos

Hira Mani exudes tangerine vibes in latest photos
KARACHI – When it comes to glamming up, we often look up to Pakistan’s gorgeous celebrity Hira Mani, the ultimate superwoman in the world of glitz and glamour.

The 32-year-old rose to unprecedented fame with hit dramas like Do Bol, Sun Yara and Meray Paas Tum Ho.

She keeps her relationship with fans intact social media where she used to share her photos and details about her upcoming projects.

This time around, she treated her vast fan following to a slew of stunning photos as she looked charming in bright orange top with combination of skin pant.

Wearing black glasses, the stunner has opted for light makeup to leave her fans stunned.

“Orange makes me happy,” she captioned the post.

On the work front, Hira Mani had paired up with Pakistani heartthrob Junaid Khan for his song Yadaan that has been loved by the fans.

